OFI Invest Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $4,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE C opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

