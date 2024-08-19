OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $29,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $147.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

