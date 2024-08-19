OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $31,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $23,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after buying an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.
Insider Activity at Juniper Networks
In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.
Juniper Networks Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
