OFI Invest Asset Management Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $251.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

