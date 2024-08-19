OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 681,183 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,183 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in SentinelOne by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 128,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 147,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on S. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

