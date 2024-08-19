OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 9,886 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

