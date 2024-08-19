OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $32,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

