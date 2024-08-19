OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $35,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

