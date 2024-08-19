Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

TSE OLY opened at C$105.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.57. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$81.00 and a 1 year high of C$122.35. The firm has a market cap of C$255.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

