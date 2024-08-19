OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,635. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.