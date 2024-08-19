OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
OmniAb Stock Performance
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OmniAb will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,059.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of OmniAb
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
About OmniAb
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
