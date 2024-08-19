Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.
In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
