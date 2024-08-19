Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

OS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Get Onestream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OS

Onestream Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Onestream stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last ninety days.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.