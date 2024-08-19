Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up to $209.14

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $209.14, but opened at $214.75. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $210.03, with a volume of 53,231 shares changing hands.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $9,399,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

