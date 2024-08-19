Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA)

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

KALA BIO Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,518. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -2.03. KALA BIO has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.40) by $1.24. On average, research analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,255 shares of company stock worth $182,564. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

