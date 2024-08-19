OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.59. OppFi shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 72,149 shares changing hands.

OppFi Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.20.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $168,765.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OppFi by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

