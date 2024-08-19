OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.59. OppFi shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 72,149 shares changing hands.
OppFi Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.20.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OppFi by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
