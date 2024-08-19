Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 865,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $377.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

