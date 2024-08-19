Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GCOW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 293,988 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

