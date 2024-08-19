Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Purchases $20,034.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Marcelo Bigal acquired 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $20,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $134,381.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 590,082 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,240,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.