Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $49,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,283,000 after buying an additional 403,905 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,877,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after buying an additional 1,413,417 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,337 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

