Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.76

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 1521095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 267.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,337 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

