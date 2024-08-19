Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

PANW traded up $6.23 on Monday, hitting $340.34. 1,808,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,158. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

