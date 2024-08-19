Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quarry LP increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 419.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 83.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 193,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

