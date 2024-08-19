Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 14,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $28.80. 8,243,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,372,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

