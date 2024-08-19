Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.05. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 235,074 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,592,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,499,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.