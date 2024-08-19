Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.31

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $272.31 and last traded at $268.94, with a volume of 1373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.01.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

