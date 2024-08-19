Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.93. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 2,641,271 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

