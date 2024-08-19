Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock opened at C$12.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.93. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$12.14 and a 52-week high of C$12.14.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
