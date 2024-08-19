Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock opened at C$12.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.93. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$12.14 and a 52-week high of C$12.14.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.