Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s previous close.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Shares of POAI stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology makes up about 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned about 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

