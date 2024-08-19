Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 313.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

