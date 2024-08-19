Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $55,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 145,423 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $114.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

