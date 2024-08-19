Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

About Purple Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd ( NASDAQ:PPBT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Purple Biotech accounts for 0.4% of WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.