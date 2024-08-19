Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.81

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.81 and last traded at $151.44, with a volume of 22917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

