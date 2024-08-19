Raymond James & Associates Acquires 27,442 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $56,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.