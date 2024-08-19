Raymond James & Associates Acquires 303,680 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $64,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.52 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4268 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

