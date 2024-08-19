Raymond James & Associates Acquires 43,144 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Rollins worth $60,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rollins by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rollins by 185.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 201,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.8 %

Rollins stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

