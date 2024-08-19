Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,756 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $145,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $543.70 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

