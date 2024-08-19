Raymond James & Associates Acquires 66,323 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $56,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

