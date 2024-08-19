Raymond James & Associates Acquires 795,553 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,553 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $170,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $29.40 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.