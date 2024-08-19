Raymond James & Associates Acquires 87,450 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $46,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

