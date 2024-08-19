Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $120,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

