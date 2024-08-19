Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,872,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AES were worth $50,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AES by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 213,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 57,874 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

