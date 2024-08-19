Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allegion were worth $52,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Allegion by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

