Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $119,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.82 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

