Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $52,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

