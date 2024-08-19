Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $176,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 179.6% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 93.0% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $180.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

