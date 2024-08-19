Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,224,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $160,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,570,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,169,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

