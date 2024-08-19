Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,416 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $61,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after buying an additional 507,177 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

CP stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

