Raymond James & Associates Buys 16,247 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $52,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

