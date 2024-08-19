Raymond James & Associates Buys 374,621 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $130,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

